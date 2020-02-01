$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 318,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 34,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,630,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.