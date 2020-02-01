$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.87. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 321.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

