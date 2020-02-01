1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.349-1.361 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.1-800-Flowers.Com also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.61 EPS.

FLWS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 1,014,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,649. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $981.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

