$101.96 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $101.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.90 million and the lowest is $99.48 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $96.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $426.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $454.30 million, with estimates ranging from $441.71 million to $459.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHUY has been the topic of several research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 96,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,038. The stock has a market cap of $407.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

