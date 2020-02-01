101,100 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.59 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

