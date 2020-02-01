13,200 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.
TTMI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 1,502,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.18.
In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
Featured Article: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.