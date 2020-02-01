13,200 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

TTMI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 1,502,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

