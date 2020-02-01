13,556 Shares in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 21.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 100.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 112,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $1,037,000.

Shares of CNX opened at $7.23 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

