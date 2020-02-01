1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

1st Source has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

SRCE opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $149,317.76. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

