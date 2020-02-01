1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.06

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $16.96. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 2,195 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.