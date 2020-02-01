2,649,949 Shares in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,649,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,082,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Capri by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capri by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Capri by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Capri by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Capri’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.