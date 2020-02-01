$28.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will post $28.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.71 billion to $30.85 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $28.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $132.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 billion to $143.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $133.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.00 billion to $148.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 9,482,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.