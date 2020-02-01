$3.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 million and the highest is $5.50 million. Cellectis posted sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $18.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $22.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLLS. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

CLLS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 68,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $680.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.88. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $502,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

