$34.48 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to report $34.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.73 million and the lowest is $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $34.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $129.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.51 million to $129.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.45 million, with estimates ranging from $133.34 million to $141.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,616. The stock has a market cap of $262.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,274 shares of company stock worth $318,819 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.