$36.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $36.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.33 billion and the lowest is $36.24 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $38.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $144.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.07 billion to $145.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.96 billion to $142.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ford Motor.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. 59,781,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,872,730. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 1,630,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after buying an additional 1,107,718 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,369 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 939,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

