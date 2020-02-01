3,676 Shares in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Timken by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Timken by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $253,833.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.73 per share, for a total transaction of $62,379.59. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

TKR opened at $52.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

