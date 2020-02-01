$427.32 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will post $427.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.30 million and the highest is $431.34 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $469.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USX. Stephens upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,675.00. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 259,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,676. The company has a market cap of $267.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

