4,883 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after acquiring an additional 913,015 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,862,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

