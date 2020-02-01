$6.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.75 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $20.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $27.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,958,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

