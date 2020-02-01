$6.73 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $6.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the lowest is $4.07 million. Xencor posted sales of $11.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $159.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.26 million to $163.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $24.89 million to $112.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.24.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $33.94. 337,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 213,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Xencor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at $11,073,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Xencor by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.