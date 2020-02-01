$617.79 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report sales of $617.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $616.02 million to $622.50 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $504.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM traded down $3.78 on Friday, reaching $228.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,933. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $140.44 and a twelve month high of $236.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.57 and a 200-day moving average of $198.59.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.