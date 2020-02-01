82,601 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.96 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0802 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

