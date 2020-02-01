$91.16 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $91.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.01 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $309.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.47 million to $310.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $339.74 million, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $340.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 928,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.47. 361,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.46. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

