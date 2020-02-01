9,599 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

