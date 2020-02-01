AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.84 and a beta of 1.15. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,994,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,022,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAR by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

