Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Trading Up 5.8%

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 119,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 95,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 48.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

