Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 195.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after purchasing an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.78 and a 200-day moving average of $196.98. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.