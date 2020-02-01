ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACCOR S A/S stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 70,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,205. ACCOR S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

