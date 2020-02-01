Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

ACER has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

