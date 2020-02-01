Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $777,686.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $777,686.00 and $447,713.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 129.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and OKEx.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.01951656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.04036925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00779501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

