Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.21.

AMD opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

