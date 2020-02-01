Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Aecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of ACM opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aecom has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Aecom’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

