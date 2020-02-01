Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $20.48. 520,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit