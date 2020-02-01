Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 435,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $735,175.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 2,222,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,417. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

