Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AGIO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.18.

AGIO traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 921,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,088. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 403,225 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,649,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

