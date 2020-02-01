AirSwap Price Reaches $0.0184 (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Gatecoin and Huobi. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AirSwap

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

