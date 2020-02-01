Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.52) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.52) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.42). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $302.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

