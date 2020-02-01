Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.43, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

