Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $82,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $163.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.43, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

