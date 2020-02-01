Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 7.7%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), 42,589,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alien Metals in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium and silver deposits. Its principal projects include the San Celso project covering an area of 88 hectares located in the mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente; and the Los Campos project comprising 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares located in the city of Zacatecas.

