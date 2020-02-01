Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALKS. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,157. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alkermes by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 55,894 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 2,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 352,183 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Alkermes by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

