Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 16.50-19.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.50-19.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $183.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.58.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Earnings History for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit