Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.50-19.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.50-19.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $183.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.58.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

