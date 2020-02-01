Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 16.50-19.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.50-19.00 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $183.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.