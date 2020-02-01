Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 169,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $284.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $25,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

