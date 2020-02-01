Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Gap Down to $50.11

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.15, but opened at $50.11. Altria Group shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 17,712,521 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 205,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

