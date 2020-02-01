Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44. Altria Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.39-4.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.53. 11,790,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

