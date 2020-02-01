Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 5th Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

