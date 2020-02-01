Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $283,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

