Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,811.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

