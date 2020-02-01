Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,450.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2020 earnings at $26.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $42.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN traded up $138.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

