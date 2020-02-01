Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,650.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $138.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,811.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.