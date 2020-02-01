Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $138.04 on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

